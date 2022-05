OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) – The U.S. National Weather Service determined the tornado that touched down in northern Michigan on Friday was an EF3. The maximum wind of the tornado was 150 mph, according the the National Weather Service survey crews. An EF0 is the weakest and an EF5 is the most catastrophic classification.

