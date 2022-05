Wiley Nickel and Bo Hines will face off for the 13th Congressional District seat. The district includes Johnston County, as well as parts of Wayne, Harnett, and Wake Counties. Nickel’s victory in the Democratic primary is now assured, and the Republican leader Hines is safely above 30%, so will avoid a runoff. Hines, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, faced a strong challenge from DeVan Barbour from Benson and attorney Kelly Daughtry who resides in Clayton. Hines does not live in the district but said he intends to move to Fuquay Varina if he wins the GOP primary.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO