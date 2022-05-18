Adna’s Salme in Second Place After First Day at District Golf Tourney

Adna’s Braeden Salme tees off and watches his shot at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis on Monday.

Adna’s Braeden Salme was in second place on Tuesday as the first day of action wrapped up in the 2B District 4 boys golf tournament.

Salme shot a 91 over 18 holes at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis, leaving him three strokes behind leader Todd Tabor of Kalama.

The top 13 golfers — out of a field of 24 — move on to the second and final day of action. The top four finishers advance to the 1B/2B state championships next week at Deer Park Golf Course.

Adna’s Seth Meister shot a 96 to sit in third place, with Wahkiakum’s Kyler Sause and Adna’s Andrew Grim tied for fourth at 99. Chase Collins (100) and Josh McGuire (101) were in sixth and seventh place, respectively.

The tournament featured golfers from Adna, Wahkiakum, Kalama, Ilwaco, North Beach and Winlock.

Ilwaco’s Zoey Zuern was in first in the 2B girls tournament with a Day 1 score of 109. Adna’s Parker Feist was in fourth at 128 to advance to Day 2.