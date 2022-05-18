ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adna, WA

Adna’s Salme in Second Place After First Day at District Golf Tourney

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
Adna’s Braeden Salme tees off and watches his shot at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis on Monday.

Adna’s Braeden Salme was in second place on Tuesday as the first day of action wrapped up in the 2B District 4 boys golf tournament.

Salme shot a 91 over 18 holes at Riverside Golf Course in Chehalis, leaving him three strokes behind leader Todd Tabor of Kalama.

The top 13 golfers — out of a field of 24 — move on to the second and final day of action. The top four finishers advance to the 1B/2B state championships next week at Deer Park Golf Course.

Adna’s Seth Meister shot a 96 to sit in third place, with Wahkiakum’s Kyler Sause and Adna’s Andrew Grim tied for fourth at 99. Chase Collins (100) and Josh McGuire (101) were in sixth and seventh place, respectively.

The tournament featured golfers from Adna, Wahkiakum, Kalama, Ilwaco, North Beach and Winlock.

Ilwaco’s Zoey Zuern was in first in the 2B girls tournament with a Day 1 score of 109. Adna’s Parker Feist was in fourth at 128 to advance to Day 2.

The Suburban Times

Local Sprinter Wins Silver at National Senior Games

Submitted by Madonna Hanna. Tacoma’s Madonna Hanna competed in the recent Nation Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Madonna, 68, is coached by elite Tacoma sprinter Marcus Chamber. Chamber was supposed to be competing in Puerto Rico, but elected to travel to Florida with Hanna instead. Results. 4×100 meter...
TACOMA, WA
clarkcountylive.com

Greatest Show on H2O hits the Columbia River

For the first time in over 40 years, SW Washington will have the chance to watch the boats that perform in the Greatest Show on H2O. With 3,000 Horsepower and tossing a 300-foot roostertail, the spectacular Hydroplanes can reach speeds of up to 200MPH. In other words, if you want to see them in action, you need to be paying attention or you’ll be sure to miss it.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Walsh Gets Challenger, Commissioner Race Has Four Candidates and Three PUD Commissioner Candidates Line Up as Filing Week Continues

With just two more days for candidates to file for local, county and state elected positions, matchups began forming Tuesday and Wednesday as state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, picked up a Democratic challenger, three candidates filed for a position on the Lewis County Public Utility District commission and four candidates jumped into the Lewis County commissioner race.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
