Bellevue, OH

GALLERY: Clear Fork vs. Bellevue Softball

By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter
richlandsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixth-seeded Clear Fork upset No. 2 Bellevue...

www.richlandsource.com

richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Hillsdale vs. Loudonville Softball

Top-seeded Hillsdale beat No. 3 Loudonville 6-3 in the Division IV district championship game Thursday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington, Clear Fork to meet for district title

MANSFIELD — The scoreboard may have suggested otherwise, but the first meeting between Lexington and Clear Fork was anything but a walk in the park. Both Lady Lex coach Todd Galownia and Colts’ skipper Chris Clapper expect another brawl when the backyard rivals renew hostilities in Friday’s Division II district championship game in Willard.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale's rally trips backyard rival Loudonville in district title tilt

AKRON — Former big league sluggers Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco were known as the Bash Brothers. Molly Goon, Belle Dalton and Taylor Morgan are Hillsdale’s Swat Sisters. Top-seeded Hillsdale beat No. 3 Loudonville 6-3 in the Division IV district championship game Thursday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork upsets 2nd-seeded Bellevue in district semifinals

WILLARD — Whether its the venue, the opponent, or the stage, there's something about playing Bellevue in the district semifinals that brings out the best in Clear Fork pitcher Ashtynn Roberts. For the second straight year Roberts stymied the Lady Red in the Division II district semifinals in...
WILLARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: St. Marys drops a goose egg on Galion

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in St. Marys' 1-0 beating of Galion in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed; Miller City pushes past Fort Jennings

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Miller City followed in overpowering Fort Jennings 17-0 for an Ohio high school baseball victory on May 19.
FORT JENNINGS, OH
richlandsource.com

Van Wert Lincolnview edges Spencerville in snug affair

Van Wert Lincolnview knocked off Spencerville 2-1 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 19. Recently on May 10 , Van Wert Lincolnview squared off with Hicksville in a baseball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lima Perry sews up Fort Recovery

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lima Perry's locker room after Thursday's 3-2 win against Fort Recovery in Ohio high school baseball on May 19.
FORT RECOVERY, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Centerville darts by Xenia in easy victory

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Dayton Centerville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 13-1 explosion on Xenia in an Ohio high school baseball matchup. Recently on May 14 , Dayton Centerville squared off with Fairfield in a baseball game . We covered...
XENIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Blank check: Baltimore Liberty Union writes off Marion Elgin

Dominating pitching performance was the calling card of Baltimore Liberty Union on Thursday as it blanked Marion Elgin 9-0 during this Ohio baseball game.
BALTIMORE, OH
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
richlandsource.com

Cardington-Lincoln blitzes Amanda-Clearcreek in convincing fashion

Cardington-Lincoln didn't tinker around with Amanda-Clearcreek. A 9-3 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Ohio high school softball on May 17.
CARDINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Findlay Liberty-Benton escapes close call with Coldwater

Findlay Liberty-Benton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Coldwater 3-1 in an Ohio high school softball matchup on May 17.
COLDWATER, OH
richlandsource.com

Minster baffles Bloomdale Elmwood

Minster's pitching throttled Bloomdale Elmwood, resulting in a shutout win 5-0 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 19.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Middlefield Cardinal blitzes Leavittsburg LaBrae in convincing fashion

Middlefield Cardinal painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Leavittsburg LaBrae's pitching for a 11-4 win in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 19. Recently on May 10 , Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Mantua Crestwood in a baseball game . For more, click...
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion High School Robotics team enjoys success

GALION – The Galion High School Robotics team has enjoyed great success during the 2021-2022 school year, including its first ever invite to the World Competition in Dallas, TX. The GHS Robotics Flagship team, "Got a Screw Loose", won two tournaments, two skills competitions, and qualified for the State...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Byesville Meadowbrook claims gritty victory against Duncan Falls Philo

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Byesville Meadowbrook passed in a 5-4 victory at Duncan Falls Philo's expense in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
DUNCAN FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Halley G. Weaver

Halley G. Weaver of Mansfield passed away on May 17, 2022, at age 78 after a battle with brain cancer. His whole life revolved around his love of sports and his family. Halley graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Ohio, in 1962, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He also played baseball in the summer. He was inducted into the Perry High School All Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. Halley was President of his Senior Class.
MANSFIELD, OH

Community Policy