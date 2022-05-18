Nardin edges out Sacred Heart to advance to Monsignor Martin title game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the second Monsignor Martin girls lacrosse semifinal of the night, Nardin and Sacred Heart battled it out to punch their ticket to the title game.

Just a minute into the game, Haven Daboll drives in and beats the goalie for the first goal of the game. Gators up 1-0.

But here comes the Sharks!! Mia Boyd scoops up a ground ball and takes it coast to coast, finishing with a bouncer through the five hole to cut into Nardin’s lead, 2-1.

A few minutes later, Gators feed it to Caroline Baldwin who weaves through defenders on her way in for the goal. It’s now 3-2.

After the Sharks again tie it up, Nardin again responds. Gabriella Connors heads to the net and rips it right over the goalie’s head for the 4-3 lead.

But Sacred Heart goes on a tear shortly after! The Sharks score three unanswered goals, including this beauty by Boyd, to take a 6-5 advantage.

A few minutes later, after winning the face-off, Daboll takes it down and rips it into the top shelf to give Nardin the 7-6 lead.

After falling in the semifinals last year, Nardin tops the Sharks 16-11 to advance to the Monsignor Martin championship game. The Gators will face Nichols on Wednesday at 4:30pm at Nichols.