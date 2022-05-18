Head-on crash shuts down McCarran Blvd. at Mayberry Drive for hours Tuesday

On Wednesday, injuries were reported following a rollover crash near Verdi. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported a little after 11 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound. According to the officials, the incident led to injuries; however, it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the accident.
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday to an injury crash on I-80 westbound near Verdi. It was reported just after 11 a.m. May 18, 2022. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The crash caused slowdowns along I-80, but traffic appeared to be moving smoothly by...
On Tuesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a head-on collision in Reno. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Mayberry Drive. The early reports showed that a vehicle was traveling south when it went over the median and slammed head-on into another car going north.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire described as suspicious destroyed an outbuilding used as an office Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Fire Department said . It was reported as a vegetation fire at 6:03 p.m. There were several outbuildings in the area but only one...
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The name of the man killed in a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless in Roseville has now been released.
According to the Placer County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Anthony Simon was the victim in Monday’s incident at a Project Roomkey site along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
Investigators say a fight happened at the scene, but exactly what led up to it is unclear.
Andrew Aguiar, a 21-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested hours after the incident. He’s facing charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
Shirley J. Horton, a 19-year-old Sacramento resident, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
The former Hampton Inn was transformed into a Project Roomkey facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federally-funded initiative supports unhoused people facing coronavirus-related risks.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two businesses at a South Lake Tahoe pier were evacuated due to a fire Thursday morning. At approximately 11:15 a.m., the South Lake Tahoe Fire, Lake Valley Fire and Tahoe Douglas Fire responded to a fire at Timber Cove Pier where responders found flames coming from under the Boathouse Restaurant and the Timber Cove Marina.
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s. It happened April 19, 2022 around 2:30 p.m. Police released photos of the suspects. They were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police released more information following a fatal crash on Vista Boulevard Monday morning. It was reported just before 10 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022. Police said a man headed to work saw a motorcyclist in a ditch. He attempted life-saving measures, but the rider...
Authorities identified 43-year-old Jason Clarkson, from Minden, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 8 in Gardnerville. The fatal car crash took place at about 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 395 near Spring Valley Drive. According to the investigation reports, 43-year-old Jason Clarkson was driving a blue 2001 Ford Explorer north on U.S. 395. Clarkson’s car went over the center line and drifted off the road.
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-80 in Reno on May 8. The crash occurred on I-80 eastbound approaching the I-580 transition ramp in Reno just before 4 a.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2009 Pontiac...
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police released more information Monday in a head-on crash in Dayton. It happened Saturday, May 7, 022 around 2:21 p.m. on U.S. 50 near Riverboat Road. Troopers said 24-year-old Jakob Wingfield of Dayton was driving a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta sedan westbound on U.S....
On Sunday afternoon, one person died after a rollover accident in Gardnerville. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision was reported a little after 4 p.m. on SR-88 off Kimmerling Road. On arrival, medical personnel rushed one person to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — A Sparks man is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning. The crash was reported in the area of the 6000 block of Vista Boulevard before 9 a.m. on May 16 after a cyclist saw the body of a motorcyclist and bike lying in the field off the roadway.
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews extinguished a fire that started near a home in Spanish Springs Wednesday. It was reported around 2 p.m. May 18, 2022 on Calle De La Plata and Fuggles Drive. Photos taken by Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District appear to show a destroyed fence. Crews reported...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire near midtown Reno off Holcomb Avenue displaced at least one person on Wednesday. The fire on Vesta Street was reported about 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire crews arrived to find flames from the patio and the roof. Fire crews quickly knocked it down. The fire was isolated in an apartment on the second floor, although water used to fight the fire damaged a first floor office.
A group of veterans traveling across the United States made a stop in Reno Wednesday. Each day they make one to three stops including visits to veterans homes, hospitals, schools and memorials. Stuff a Bus. Updated: 11 hours ago. Help us collect much needed items for our local seniors!. Thursday...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Throughout the day, residents in the Reno-Sparks area could see plumes of smoke as several separate fires burned on what is, so far, the hottest day of the year. The Reno airport recorded a high of 88 degrees Wednesday. Smoke from...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — With the weather warming up, and more people heading outside, law enforcement is warning the community about car burglaries. People out on hiking trails are often highly targeted. Deputies encourage you to leave all valuables at home or take them with...
A Susanville man who is suspected of tying a woman up and holding her for hours at gunpoint in a residence on Center Road is now in custody after a daylong manhunt involving the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Comments / 1