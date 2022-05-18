ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Neal strikes twice in 3-0 Science Hill win

By Pat Kenney Sports Correspondent
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill's Isaiah Neal scored two second-half goals to give the Hilltoppers the cushion they needed to upend Jefferson County 3-0 at Kermit Tipton Stadium on Tuesday in the Region 1-3A boys soccer semifinals. The victory allows Science Hill (13-6-2) to host Dobyns-Bennett (16-1-3)...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Central girls, Battle boys net Mountain 7 wins

The Wise Central girls tennis team is going to the regional tournament. The Lady Warriors took a 5-4 win over Gate City on Friday in a marathon Mountain 7 District tournament consolation match at Virginia-Wise’s Humphreys Tennis Complex. The impressive victory gave Central the second and final seed from...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer’s Winegar sixth in Class AA decathlon

BRENTWOOD — On a brutally hot Friday in the mid-state, some competitors melted while others rose to the occasion on the second day of the TSSAA Division I state decathlon championships at Brentwood. Volunteer sophomore Grant Winegar was among those to shine, claiming sixth in the Class AA event...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pitch-count controversy potentially hovers over sectional contest

BASEBALL Powell (26-5) at Science Hill (35-5) — Friday, 7 p.m. Depending on who the Panthers decide to pitch, this game could be tainted by controversy. If Powell puts ace Charlie Smith on the mound — even for one pitch — by TSSAA rule it should be a forfeit. Smith threw 110 video-documented pitches — confirmed on Bearden’s GameChanger live-stream video — in Monday’s 1-0 win by Powell. By rule, Smith cannot pitch Friday as the number of pitches thrown requires four days of rest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ROUNDUP: Vikings, Patriots play their way into state tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Brayden Blevins connected for three doubles and drove in five runs in Tennessee High’s 16-3 rout of Gibbs on Friday in a TSSAA Class 3A baseball sectional at Tod Houston Field. Blevins was one of four Vikings players to finish with three hits in the...
BRISTOL, TN
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Jessee's three-run bomb leads Boone over Heritage

GRAY — Before Friday’s TSSAA Class 4A softball sectional, Heritage made the decision to pitch around Daniel Boone cleanup hitter Maci Masters. The problem is there are plenty of other power hitters in the Lady Trailblazers’ lineup. No. 5 batter Savannah Jessee crushed a three-run home run...
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer girls score two at state pentathlon

BRENTWOOD — Spring sports state championship season has begun. On the first day of the TSSAA Division I decathlon and pentathlon, many Northeast Tennessee athletes performed admirably at Brentwood High School. The top eight in each classification make the all-state team. The Volunteer girls made a major statement in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wise Central whips Gate City in M7 consolation

ABINGDON — Despite two lengthy weather delays that spanned about 90 minutes, the Wise Central baseball team downed Gate City in the Mountain 7 consolation game on Thursday night at Falcon Park 11-1 in five innings. The championship game between host Abingdon and John Battle was postponed to Monday...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU holds groundbreaking for Thomas Stadium indoor facility

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State announced plans Friday morning for a new 8,000-square-foot baseball facility at Thomas Stadium that will feature a turfed indoor training facility, three hitting cages and pitching areas. A team locker room, coaches’ offices, a conference room and a sports medicine office also will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
David Strickland
Kingsport Times-News

Ridgeview claims Mountain 7 tourney title, Lady Blue Devils win consolation

WISE — Ridgeview rallied in the sixth inning Thursday to take a one-run win over Wise Central in the Mountain 7 District softball championship at Bill Dotson Sr. Field. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Braylin Strouth tripled to right field and Caiti Hill followed with a single to score Strouth with the eventual winning run in a 6-5 Ridgeview victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Parsons' ninth-inning blast sends Lady Rangers past North Greene

In a title bout, Alana Parsons delivered the knockout punch in style. Parsons hit a two-run home run to lift Unaka to a 2-1 victory over North Greene in nine innings Wednesday, enabling the Lady Rangers to claim the Region 1-A Softball Championship. "We had a couple of chances to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vols spring to life in eighth, rally past Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A three-run, eighth-inning rally allowed Tennessee's baseball team to earn a 4-3 Southeastern Conference win over Mississippi State on Friday night. Trailing by two runs, the Vols got an RBI single from Jordan Beck to make it 3-2. Drew Gilbert followed with a two-run homer to give UT the lead.
STARKVILLE, MS
Kingsport Times-News

No. 1 Vols tie HR record in rout of defending national champion Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The big hits keep coming for the No. 1 ranked University of Tennessee baseball team. Featuring a school-record tying seven home runs by five different players, the Vols routed defending national champion Mississippi State 27-2 Thursday night at Scott Field. Jorel Ortega paced the Vols (47-4)...
STARKVILLE, MS
Kingsport Times-News

Vikings land big blows early in championship win over Patriots

BLUFF CITY — The double play may be the pitcher’s best friend, but the three-run home run is an all-time favorite of any baseball team trying to win a championship. Logan Quales and Evan Mutter both turned the trick Wednesday at McKamey Field, each belting game-turning blows over the first two innings to push Tennessee High to the Region 1-3A title with a 14-2 rout of homestanding Sullivan East.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

VanDyke returns to victory lane at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — The third time was the charm for Kres VanDyke. After finishing runner-up in the first two Late Model Stock races of the season at Kingsport Speedway, the two-time track champion dominated Friday’s race for his first win of 2022. VanDyke started seventh in the 60-lap feature...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board honors outstanding students

The Carter County School Board took time to honor some outstanding students, many of whom will be graduating and moving on to higher education. The largest group of students honored was from the Carter County School’s winning entry in the Battle of the Build contest. The winning team came from three high schools: Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka. The Hampton students were: Gage Barnett, Simon Eller, Paige Greer, Macy Henry, James Holland, Peyton Phillips, Wyatt Robinson, Chandler Smith, and Nicholas Swiney. The Happy Valley students were: Alex Caldwell, Cayden Campbell, Elijah Hartley, Mackienzie Ramey, Ethan Townsend and Dillon Woodby. The Unaka High School students were: Dakota Carver, Tyler Dugger, Samuel Lewis, Matthew McNeish, Autumn Sheffield, Gavin Shoun, and Wesley Williams.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

Gate City, VA – Gary Lynn McDavid, 58 of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Kingsport, TN on September 3, 1963, to Donald Elmer McDavid and Shirley Griffin McDavid. He was a graduate of UVA Charlottesville. Gary was involved in various Financial Institutions in New York City and Madrid, Spain. He attended St. Paul Episcopal Church. He was generous and kind hearted. He is preceded in death by his farther, Donald Elmer McDavid.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

King University recognizes 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award recipients

BRISTOL —King University has announced the recipients of its 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Awards. First presented in 1890 and awarded annually by more than 70 colleges and universities throughout the South, the award honors the recipients’ high standards of character, integrity and service, and a commitment to creating positive change in their communities.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rosemary Kingery (Bowden) Maddux

Rosemary Kingery (Bowden) Maddux passed away on May 16, 2022, after an extended period of declining health. Rosemary was born in 1938 in Chandler County, Georgia, to parents Max Leonidas and Evelyn Baxter Kingery. She grew up in Twin City, Georgia and later resided in Perry, Florida. In the 1970’s, she relocated to Kingsport, Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Clyde Henderson McCracken

MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford House. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Kinkead Community Cemetery, Mount Carmel, with Pastor Tommy Haynes officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN

