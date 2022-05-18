ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Cove, NC

1A Baseball: South Stokes wins rubber match 4-1 over Mount Airy, advances to fourth round

By Jacob Hancock-Hernández, HighSchoolOT Reporter
 2 days ago
Timely hitting from the bottom of the lineup and solid defense propelled South Stokes' baseball team to a 4-1 win over conference rival Mount Airy in the third round of the NCHSAA 1A playoffs on Tuesday. Senior pitcher Connor Young got the win on the mound for the Sauras...

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

