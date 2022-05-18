ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

McCormack’s team beats Wilson’s as Kansas Jayhawks face off at G League Elite Camp

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PEVd_0fhgKYHt00

Kansas’ David McCormack scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in helping Team Four claim a 99-94 victory over KU teammate Jalen Wilson’s Team One on Tuesday at the NBA G League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

McCormack, a 6-10 power forward from Norfolk, Virginia, who has decided to begin his pro career rather than play a super senior season at Kansas, hit 3 of 5 shots while playing 17 minutes.

Wilson, a 6-8 junior-to-be forward from Denton, Texas, who is deciding whether to turn pro or return to college, scored 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, Wilson was 3 of 5 on three-pointers and had three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes.

Wilson scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting (4 of 6 from three) in a Team One victory over Team Two on Monday. McCormack scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds in a Team Four loss to Team Three on Monday.

Wilson’s two double-figure scoring outings helped him land an invitation to the NBA Combine, which runs Wednesday through Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Wilson on Tuesday was invited by NBA officials to attend the combine with six other players from Elite Camp: Darius Days, Kenny Lofton, Tyrese Martin, Jared Rhoden, Marcus Sasser and Bryson Williams.

Here are the measurements of the two KU players taken at G League Elite Camp.

Wilson measured 6 feet, 7 1/4 inches with shoes, 6-5 3/4 barefoot. He weighed in at 224.6 pounds with a 6-8 1/4 wingspan and 8-6 standing reach. He had 7.65% body fat.

McCormack measured 6-10 3/4 with shoes, 6-9 1/4 barefoot. He weighed in at 260.6 pounds with a 7-2 wingspan and 9-0 standing reach. He had 12.8% body fat, second highest of the 44 combine players. Kenny Lofton of Louisiana Tech’s body fat was 15.15%.

Former Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar, who has narrowed his list of transfer possibilities to KU and Gonzaga with KU perceived to be the leader according to various recruiting analysts, measured 6-7 in shoes and 200.4 pounds with 5.2% body fat. He had a 6-9 wingspan and 8-5 1/2 standing reach. Like Wilson and KU teammate Christian Braun, McCullar has until June 1 to remove his name from the NBA Draft pool, if he wishes to continue his college career.

The G League Elite Camp is over after running two days in Chicago. Next is the NBA Combine, set for the rest of the week through the weekend in Chicago. KU’s Braun and Ochai Agbaji will attend the Combine with Wilson.

Comments / 0

