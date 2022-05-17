ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Students at a Georgia high school file civil lawsuit claiming racial discrimination by the school and district

By Jamiel Lynch
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Five students at Coosa High School in Rome, Georgia, along with their mothers, filed a federal lawsuit against the Floyd County school district claiming continued racial discrimination at the school and continued violations of their First Amendment and equal protection...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 372

Debi Blucher
1d ago

white/black should not make a difference....we are all human....I look to the parents of the white kids doing this...everybody deserves an education....school board needs to do a better job

Reply(39)
107
Jerry Hill
1d ago

just because you're black doesn't make you above the rules!! no matter what old Joe says not everything is racist. and by the way men can't get pregnant just in case y'all did know.

Reply(10)
75
Bernice Simpson
1d ago

It's a shame that they're repeating the same behavior of their ancestors..All I can say is Ruby Bridges is still alive..This ignorance and hatred has to cease..Stop spreading the ignorance and hatred...Stop...move forward

Reply(14)
56
Related
Black Enterprise

‘Proud Cracker’ White Parent Hurls Racial Slurs At Group of Middle School Students

A group of middle school students in Miami was subjected to a racist verbal attack from the white parent of another student. The video seemingly captured the moments an enraged white man hurled racial slurs and foul language at young children outside South Miami Middle School in the 6700 block of Southwest 60th Street, WSVN reports. When confronted by other parents, the man fled the scene.
MIAMI, FL
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Floyd County, GA
Education
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Education
County
Floyd County, GA
Rome, GA
Society
The Independent

Tennessee high school student filmed wearing KKK-style hood is hit with ‘severe disciplinary action’

Tennessee high school students have been hit with “severe disciplinary action” after one of them was filmed wearing an improvised KKK-style hood, prompting school officials to condemn an action they say goes against “everything we value”. Officials at the private Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee said they took “swift” action within a day of the video appearing on social media last week. The video was first posted on a Twitter account that has since been deleted. Obtained by WBIR, the video is about a minute long and shows the student wearing the hood and holding a jug in...
HIGH SCHOOL
Waterloo Journal

Family of Black teen wants justice after their son, who became intoxicated and fell asleep at a party, woke up with the N-word, white supremacist symbols and other racial slurs written all over his head

Black family says they want justice after their 18-year-old son was racially targeted at a party. They claim the 16-year-old at the time became intoxicated and fell asleep. According to the parents, while the boy was unconscious, the N-word, white supremacist symbols and racial slurs were written on his head with a sharpie and he was draped in a confederate flag. Photos were taken of those acts and posted to social media. The family is searching for answers and justice after they believe their son racially targeted.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Viewpoint Discrimination#Civil Lawsuit#Racial Injustice#Highschool#Racism#Coosa High School#Facebook#African American#Coosa High#The Rome News Tribune
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
Waterloo Journal

Mother is calling for a middle school teacher to be fired immediately after the educator told the student “N-word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people”

The mother is calling for the teacher to be fired immediately after the educator reportedly told the juvenile boy “N word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people.” The student’s mother also said that her son and the middle school teacher had a discussion about why he didn’t want to be called the N-word. The teacher reportedly asked the boy ‘why does it even bother him if he’s called the N-word because Black people can refer to themselves as the n word, so it shouldn’t bother him. Seven students in the classroom have submitted written statements confirming that the teacher used racist slurs.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

Durham students condemn 'anti-white indoctrination' after being told to attend 'anti-racism training' following Rod Liddle row

Students at Durham University have been told to attend ‘anti-racism training’ after a row over journalist Rod Liddle. The training is aimed at ‘ensuring a safer community for people of colour’. But students have branded it ‘anti-white indoctrination’, ‘divisive’ and are refusing to attend as it clashes with exam revision.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy