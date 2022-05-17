Students at a Georgia high school file civil lawsuit claiming racial discrimination by the school and district

The mother is calling for the teacher to be fired immediately after the educator reportedly told the juvenile boy “N word, you don’t have the privilege to discriminate against white people because Black people are inferior to white people.” The student’s mother also said that her son and the middle school teacher had a discussion about why he didn’t want to be called the N-word. The teacher reportedly asked the boy ‘why does it even bother him if he’s called the N-word because Black people can refer to themselves as the n word, so it shouldn’t bother him. Seven students in the classroom have submitted written statements confirming that the teacher used racist slurs.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO