Chase County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement...

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Hot temperatures and strong winds will develop today across much of western and north central Nebraska with highs in the middle 80s to middle 90s and westerly winds gusting up to 45 mph. A strong cold front will arrive from the north beginning around midday and track across the area north to south through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will abruptly shift to the north with gusts nearing 30 to 40 mph immediately following frontal passage. This abrupt wind shift will only add to the fire weather concerns. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS...AS WELL AS SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will abruptly shift behind a cold front to the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Jefferson; Kearney; Nuckolls; Phelps; Saline; Seward; Thayer; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN JEFFERSON KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS SALINE SEWARD THAYER WEBSTER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Clay, Cloud, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Clay; Cloud; Edwards; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Ford; Gove; Graham; Gray; Greeley; Hodgeman; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Republic; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Scott; Sheridan; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Washington; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CLAY CLOUD EDWARDS ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY FORD GOVE GRAHAM GRAY GREELEY HODGEMAN JEWELL LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS REPUBLIC ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SCOTT SHERIDAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WASHINGTON WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Freeze Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BROOMFIELD, CO

