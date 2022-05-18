Special Weather Statement issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-21 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County; Washington County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
