Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Grundy; Harrison The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Daviess County in north central Missouri Grundy County in north central Missouri Southeastern Harrison County in north central Missouri * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 358 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilman City, or 12 miles southeast of Bethany, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Jamesport, Gilman City, Spickard, Galt, Laredo, Tindall and Brimson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO