ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, Grundy, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Grundy; Harrison The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Daviess County in north central Missouri Grundy County in north central Missouri Southeastern Harrison County in north central Missouri * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 358 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gilman City, or 12 miles southeast of Bethany, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Jamesport, Gilman City, Spickard, Galt, Laredo, Tindall and Brimson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Jefferson; Kearney; Nuckolls; Phelps; Saline; Seward; Thayer; Webster; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN JEFFERSON KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS SALINE SEWARD THAYER WEBSTER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Barton, Clay, Cloud, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barton; Clay; Cloud; Edwards; Ellis; Ellsworth; Finney; Ford; Gove; Graham; Gray; Greeley; Hodgeman; Jewell; Lane; Lincoln; Logan; Mitchell; Ness; Norton; Osborne; Ottawa; Pawnee; Phillips; Republic; Rooks; Rush; Russell; Scott; Sheridan; Smith; Thomas; Trego; Washington; Wichita SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 236 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTON CLAY CLOUD EDWARDS ELLIS ELLSWORTH FINNEY FORD GOVE GRAHAM GRAY GREELEY HODGEMAN JEWELL LANE LINCOLN LOGAN MITCHELL NESS NORTON OSBORNE OTTAWA PAWNEE PHILLIPS REPUBLIC ROOKS RUSH RUSSELL SCOTT SHERIDAN SMITH THOMAS TREGO WASHINGTON WICHITA
BARTON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy