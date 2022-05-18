Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND STRONG WINDS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and strong winds, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 percent to as low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Critically to Extremely Dry * IMPACTS...Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO