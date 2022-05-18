ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hardeman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Sutton; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS AND STRONG WINDS The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for low humidity and strong winds, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 percent to as low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Critically to Extremely Dry * IMPACTS...Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Coke, Fisher, Haskell, Irion, Jones, Nolan, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Coke; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 103-107 expected. * WHERE...Big Country and Concho Valley. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COKE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy