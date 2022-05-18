Dallas PD: Hair salon shooting was racially motivated

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police announced an arrest in Monday’s shooting that left a car lot owner fighting for his life. Brian Espy, 31, was arrested in Grand Prairie on Wednesday. Investigators say Espy bought a vehicle from Salem Autos three weeks ago. While it was getting serviced, car...
FRISCO, Texas - Classes were canceled at Frisco’s Memorial High School Thursday and Friday after a senior prank got out of hand. Frisco ISD said the original plan involved a small group of students and lots of Post-it notes. But what ended up happening caused a big mess and thousands of dollars in damage.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Federal and local authorities responded to the Lockheed Martin plant on the west side of Fort Worth Thursday morning after a deadly shooting incident. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the plant on Spur 341 and Clifford Street, which is near the Naval Air Station Joint...
