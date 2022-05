Two men were involved in an altercation at 1:12 p.m. May 17 after they were in a road rage incident in a neighboring city. Initially, one of the men pointed a handgun at the other. When he placed the gun back into his car, he returned to the other man. He again became the aggressor and punched the other man in the chest. Another party involved subdued the aggressor. Police arrived and placed the aggressor under arrest for aggravated menacing, assault and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared in court that same day.

