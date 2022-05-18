Glenwood Stays Perfect In CS8 Play With Extra Innings Win at Rochester

Police have acknowledged reports that the accused gunman who killed 10 people in a shooting at Tops Market in Buffalo considered targets in the Rochester area. According to reports, the shooter (Erie County Inmate #157103) was behind posts that mentioned several Rochester locations in his 180-page manifesto. They include several churches, stores and a restaurants located in predominantly black Rochester neighborhoods. The shooter's detailed logs of his alleged plans on the messaging app Discord, date back until at least November 2021. The shooter routinely shared personally-identifying information on Discord, including selfies and videos. In the days before the attack, he used Discord to share pictures of himself with rifles decorated with racist slurs and references to previous mass killers. He also said he wanted to target "a black elementary school" in Buffalo that accepts children as young as three. The shooter reportedly did reconnaissance at the Tops in Buffalo and talked about what he described as "a close call." “When I was exiting the black armed security guard came up to me and said ‘I’ve seen you go in and out... What are you doing?’” he wrote. “And I said I was collecting consensus data, he said if I talked to the manager about it and I said no, and then he said I have to talk to him first. I asked for his name and he told me and I instantly forgot, then I said bye and thanks and walked back to my car."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO