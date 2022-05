Adam Scherr, the wrestler formerly known as Braun Strowman, and former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem will do battle in the main event of the first Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) event in Nottingham, England on June 4. The WES revealed the card for its debut show on its official website, and it’s heavily populated by names well known to pro wrestling fans: Lina Fanene (Nia Jax during her time in WWE) vs. C.J. Perry (Lana while in WWE) Legion of Pain (known as the Authors of Pain in WWE) vs. Blake and Maclin Killer Kross (an NXT Champion as Karrion Kross) vs. Samuray Del Sol...

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO