ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

By Andy Mehalshick
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYpIs_0fhgH53W00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed.

Doug Mastriano wins Republican Pa. Governor race; AP projects

Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome.

Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear early on in the evening that victory would not be in the cards for Barletta.

Barletta campaigned on being a true conservative who could give the GOP the best chance to defeat democrat Josh Shapiro.

Here’s what he had to say about the loss.

“Many republicans are frustrated with the way this primary had played out, party leaders, elected officials, and conservative organizations failed to take steps to keep such a large field from forming. But one thing we can all agree on is that Josh Shapiro cannot be the next governor of Pennsylvania,” stated Barletta.

Barletta says he is not bitter and thanks Pennsylvanians for their support. He says he’ll support Doug Mastriano.

Below you can watch Barletta’s full speech on his loss to Doug Mastriano.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 5

John Richard
2d ago

Was hoping for Lou Barletta to be the nominee.....although not the result I had hoped for, we must all DEFEAT SHAPIRO..

Reply
10
Bobby F
2d ago

Stay strong. Work hard and keep getting your name out there. You never know what the future holds. I'd like to know what about all the voters that were unable to vote due to machines being down?

Reply(2)
5
Related
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Michael Torres: The second coming of Trump in Pa.?

Despite facing rivals who outspent him by well over $20 million and a whirlwind of negative media, state Sen. Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania. His ascension can be largely credited to an undercurrent of grassroots supporters who act and vote as though they’ve found a new Donald Trump — a champion to combat the political and cultural powers-that-be.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
Hazleton, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Hazleton, PA
Elections
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
FOX 43

Lancaster County finishes counting mail-in ballots

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — After two days of counting, the Lancaster County Board of Elections finished up counting all mail-in ballots for the primaries. Despite expecting to finish on Friday, volunteers rallied to remark all ballots sooner than anticipated. “We were really thinking that tomorrow would be the day...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How do Pennsylvania’s election recount rules work?

Pennsylvania election law requires an automatic recount if the difference between the top two candidates for a statewide office is 0.5% of the vote or less. Such a recount has been triggered five times since the law was enacted in 2004 — most recently in the Commonwealth Court race in November. Republican Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and David McCormick were well within 0.5% of the counted vote early Wednesday morning, with the vast majority of votes counted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Lou Barletta
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Fetterman to resume Lt. Governor duties next week following stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Fetterman will resume his duties as Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on May 23 after suffering a stroke over the weekend and undergoing a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker on election night. President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily continue to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Mayor#Democrat#Ap#Gop#Pennsylvanians#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Primary Election Results 2022

US Senator (Democrat) NOTE: Not all votes have been tallied but numerous media outlets have called this race. Representative in Congress - 9th District (Democrat) Representative in Congress - 9th District (Republican) Dan Meuser - 99,180. Pennsylvania Governor (Democrat) Josh Shapiro - 967,138. Pennsylvania Governor (Republican) Lou Barletta - 232,092.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Doug Mastriano Has Won the Republican Nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. Mastriano beat eight other candidates in Tuesday’s primary election and a party establishment that had tried to head off his coming victory over fears that he is too extreme to win fall’s general election in the presidential battleground. Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel and state senator since 2019 who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the November election. Mastriano and Shapiro are vying for the right to succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally term-limited Mastriano was well on his way to victory when Trump endorsed him on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBRE

Candidates battle for wide-open Senate seat in PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania for one of the most closely watched races in the country. It’s the battle for the U.S. Senate seat left wide open after Senator Pat Toomey announced he’s not seeking re-election. A polling place on the East Mountain of Scranton where in a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf’s bridge toll plan halted by PA court

HARRISBURG, PA.– According to the Associated Press, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania granted a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, May 19, to stop Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to toll nine major bridges across the state until there is further court action. According to a media release sent out by Senator John R. Gordner (R-27), the Public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Monthly

The Republican Mess in Pennsylvania

If you think that Democrats are hopelessly divided between progressives and moderates while Republicans are cultishly united behind Donald Trump, the Pennsylvania Senate primary results might prompt you to reconsider your assumptions. Lieutenant Governor and progressive favorite John Fetterman lapped the Democratic primary field, winning every county from a hospital...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Trump pick Mastriano wins primary; Carbon votes for Barletta

HARRISBURG (AP) - Doug Mastriano has won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor, overcoming an eleventh-hour push by the state’s GOP political establishment to consolidate support around an alternative in the crowded primary. Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has promoted his lies about the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy