Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed.

Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome.

Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear early on in the evening that victory would not be in the cards for Barletta.

Barletta campaigned on being a true conservative who could give the GOP the best chance to defeat democrat Josh Shapiro.

Here’s what he had to say about the loss.

“Many republicans are frustrated with the way this primary had played out, party leaders, elected officials, and conservative organizations failed to take steps to keep such a large field from forming. But one thing we can all agree on is that Josh Shapiro cannot be the next governor of Pennsylvania,” stated Barletta.

Barletta says he is not bitter and thanks Pennsylvanians for their support. He says he’ll support Doug Mastriano.

Below you can watch Barletta’s full speech on his loss to Doug Mastriano.

