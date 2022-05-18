ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical response teams at PGA Championship aided by 120 volunteer doctors and nurses

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 2 days ago

SOUTHERN HILLS TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday marked the second day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. It was also marked by a noticeable uptick in the number of spectators who turned out who watch some of their favorite golfers close-up.

While temperatures on Tuesday were delightful, Tulsa is in for a warm up over the next several days.

FOX23 News spent time at the course on Tuesday learning more about the efforts underway to keep spectators safe while enjoying watching some of the best golfers in the world.

Golf fans had a chance to see 28-year old golfer Jordan Speith up close on the practice green Tuesday.

28-year old golfer Jordan Speith

“He looks really good,” said golf fan Danny Thompson, “They all look really good, it’s humbling see these players hit great shots.”

Thompson plans to return to Southern Hills for the championship rounds on Friday, and he says he’ll be ready for the heat as temperatures climb into the 90′s.

“I’m going to be drinking Gatorade and water,” he noted. He’s in good company, Cheryl MacDonald and Sandy Kimmerle of Arizona are prepared for whatever mother nature decides to throw their way.

“Sunscreen, water, hat, definitely the way to go,” Kimmerle remarked.

That’s timely advice, according to Conrad Collison, EMS Supervisor and paramedic with the Tulsa Fire Department .

“We’ve had some trips and falls,” Collison said, “heat is an issue, dehydrations calls.”

In addition to the two first aid stations on the golf course, Collison says Tulsa Fire has six crews all in golf carts, out on the golf course.

They helped attend to a woman who had passed out, who was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

There are three EMSA units strategically placed at Southern Hills this week.

The medical response is also getting a helping hand from 120 doctors and nurses who are volunteering their time during the championship, including Dr. Kevin Dukes who is helping coordinate the effort.

“There’s a lot of people out here, up to thirty or forty thousand people and so we have to have a good plan on how we’re going to handle any injuries we may have,” he remarked.

How the weather affects your golf game

TULSA, Okla. — Weather can impact our golf game in 3 main ways — temperature, wind and moisture. Starting with temperature, hotter air is less dense, allowing slightly less resistance once a golf ball is airborne. That means, the hotter it is, the further a golf ball can go.
Wreck causes power outage in midtown and north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
Police say man drove over, killed person in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man killed a person after he hit them with his car at a church parking lot in east Tulsa. Homicide detectives were called to Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, where a body was found underneath a car Friday morning.
Shots fired at TPD officer during chase, suspects in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
