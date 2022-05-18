ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Gulledge earns over three-quarters of vote in Sheriff race

By Daily Journal Staff
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYrwe_0fhgFlLj00
Sheriff Mark Gulledge being sworn in this past August.

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge earned over three-quarters of the vote in the race for Sheriff, which means his name will be on the ballot in November.

There is not a Republican candidate challenging Gulledge in November.

Gulledge earned 2,846 votes, to challenger Nigel Bristow’s 808 votes.

“The enthusiasm for my job is just as strong today as it was I was given the chance to serve as a detention officer in 1999,” Gulledge said in a message that was shared at a town hall forum last month. He was unable to attend in-person due to an illness at time.

Gulledge was unanimously confirmed to the Sheriff position by the Richmond County Board of Commissioners this August following the passing of James Clemmons. He had previously served as chief deputy for over 11 years.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.

Comments / 2

Related
borderbelt.org

Charles Graham narrowly won his primary in NC. Now the big fight for Congress begins

Charles Graham said he wasn’t surprised by his lack of a landslide win in the Democratic primary for North Carolina’s District 7 seat in Congress. All four candidates in the race won at least one county in the newly drawn seven-county district, which encompasses much of the southeastern part of the state. Graham, who has served in the N.C. House of Representatives since 2011, beat his closest opponent, Cumberland County Commissioner Charles Evans, by fewer than 800 votes, according to unofficial results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Up and Coming Weekly

Local primary election results are in

The North Carolina primary election is over. Here are the unofficial results of those races according to the State Board of Elections:. This July, Mitch Colvin, the incumbent candidate, will be facing Freddie Delacruz for the mayoral seat. Colvin left the primary election with 64.5% of the vote while Delacruz left with 13.9% of the vote.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
nsjonline.com

Foushee wins Democratic primary to succeed Price in Congress

RALEIGH — Orange County State Sen. Valerie Foushee beat Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam and musician Clay Aiken to win the Democratic nomination in the state’s 4th Congressional District. Foushee is the overwhelming favorite to win the November general election in the strongly Democratic district based around the Triangle.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Primary election yields a few surprises

LAURINBURG —Local political newcomer wins big in primary race. Barbara Rogers is a native of Laurinburg and wanted to make a difference in her hometown. She ran for city council at large against incumbent James Garby and won. Outside of the Board of Elections office, she said that she...
LAURINBURG, NC
The Richmond Observer

Gulledge retains Richmond County sheriff's badge

ROCKINGHAM — Mark Gulledge will remain sheriff of Richmond County. Gulledge handily defeated challenger Nigel Bristow in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Richmond County Board of Elections. Early voting and absentee ballot results were promising, showing the incumbent leading by nearly 75%. After...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheriff#Republican
borderbelt.org

Lowery, Townsend win primaries for NC House seat representing Robeson County

Charles Townsend, a Democrat and mayor in Robeson County, didn’t raise money for his campaign for a seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. Townsend, who won the Democratic primary for District 47 on Tuesday, said he simply wanted to give voters a choice. He said the seat is almost guaranteed to go to Jarrod Lowery, a Republican who raised more than $48,000 and won endorsements from some powerful politicians on the road to his own primary win.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Braxton Winston brings home most votes in Democratic City Council primary

Six years ago, Braxton Winston stood in a viral photo with his fist raised in front of a line of police officers to protest police brutality. On Tuesday, he received the most votes in the Democratic primary for Charlotte City Council at-large. Winston, Dimple Ajmera, LaWana Mayfield and James “Smuggie” Mitchell advanced in the Democratic […] The post Braxton Winston brings home most votes in Democratic City Council primary appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Guilford, Greensboro primary races

Incumbents raked in huge percentages of the vote in Guilford County and Greensboro races on Tuesday night in the midterm primary election. The turnout, which was about 20.4 percent of the electorate, proved to be much higher than the turnout compared to 2018, when only 11 percent of registered voters had their say. This year they seemed somewhat satisfied with the status quo.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election results: Charlotte mayoral race

Incumbent Democrat Vi Lyles (84.27%) and Republican Stephanie de Sarachaga-Bilbao (70.57%) had big leads in the primary elections to be the next mayor of Charlotte as of 10 p.m. Charlotte voters will go to the polls in July to choose the next Queen City mayor and city council members. Four...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bladenonline.com

McVicker, Brown To Meet Again To Be Bladen County Sheriff

Four years ago incumbent Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker held off a challenge by former deputy Hakeem Brown. The men will square off again in 2022 for the job following easy primary wins Tuesday which saw both candidates receive more than 87% of their party’s votes. McVicker, who is...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh Democrat’s bill would ban dogs from back of N.C. pickup trucks

A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
RALEIGH, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy