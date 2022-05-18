Gulledge earns over three-quarters of vote in Sheriff race

Sheriff Mark Gulledge being sworn in this past August.

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge earned over three-quarters of the vote in the race for Sheriff, which means his name will be on the ballot in November.

There is not a Republican candidate challenging Gulledge in November.

Gulledge earned 2,846 votes, to challenger Nigel Bristow’s 808 votes.

“The enthusiasm for my job is just as strong today as it was I was given the chance to serve as a detention officer in 1999,” Gulledge said in a message that was shared at a town hall forum last month. He was unable to attend in-person due to an illness at time.

Gulledge was unanimously confirmed to the Sheriff position by the Richmond County Board of Commissioners this August following the passing of James Clemmons. He had previously served as chief deputy for over 11 years.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected] To suggest a correction, email [email protected] or call 910-817-2673.