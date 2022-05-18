ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Time’s ticking for historic clock on Fairfax/Santa Monica

By Brandon Garcia
 2 days ago
The hands of the antique clock floating above Birdies on the southwest corner of Santa Monica Blvd. and Fairfax haven’t moved in years, maybe decades — but WeHo leaders think it might be time to change that. West Hollywood City Council at their meeting Monday allowed staff...

West Hollywood, CA
