Madison Cawthorn: Republicans oust Trump-backed Gen Z congressman

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo his fans, he was a fresh-faced outsider elected to Congress to give voice to Americans young and old fed up with 'wokeism'. To his critics - and there were many - he was a shameless opportunist more interested in personal branding than public service. Neither friend nor foe...

Allan MacMillan
5d ago

Though he may not know it, that was the best possible thing that could've happened to Madison Cawthorn...and the residents of his district. He has a lot of growing up to do. Now, he can sit back and reflect on his numerous mistakes and learn from them. He's going to be a punchline for awhile and that should teach him humility. In a few years, maybe he can become an adult.

The Pennsyltuckian
5d ago

Now that he's been fired, how long until he stops using the wheelchair? Vegas should give odds!

Karen Faretta
5d ago

Perhaps his youth shaped his current beliefs...I think is is safe to claim that many people have a wild past which may have taught valuable lessons.

