Orlando, FL

Inside Look: Little Weekly Vietnamese Vegan Market at Phap Vu Buddhist Temple – Sundays 8am-2pm

By Ricky Ly of TastyChomps.com
tastychomps.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know there is a little weekly vegan Vietnamese food market on Sundays in east Orlando?. It’s located at Phap Vu Buddhist Temple on Sundays 8am-2pm on 716 N Dean Rd in East Orlando. Menu items change from week to...



