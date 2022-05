Coronavirus has hit the UK hard, with the country recording more than 22m cases and over 170,000 deaths linked to the disease. The government figures below include confirmed cases only – some people who have the disease are not tested. Notably, since the end of legal requirements to test and to self-isolate after a positive test result, many fewer tests are being taken – once free tests end at the start of April, testing is likely to fall further. So case numbers may well be showing a steeper decline in infections than is really the case.

