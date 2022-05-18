ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

U.S. Senate Pennsylvania Republican too close to call

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, George Bochetto, Sean Gale, David McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands are running for the Republican primary for U.S. Senate Pennsylvania. Incumbent Republican Senator...

www.wnep.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is heading home after his stroke. In a statement, Fetterman says he was released from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday and will head home to his family. The 52-year-old suffered a stroke on...
LANCASTER, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Newswatch 16

John Fetterman projected Democrat nominee U.S. Senate

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The following are running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Pennsylvania: John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta, Alexandria Khalil, and Conor Lamb. Incumbent Republican Senator Pat Toomey is not seeking reelection. Toomey won reelection in 2016. The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022. Find your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

‘It’s Completely Polarized’: Political Divide Hard To Ignore In Bucks County As Voters Come Out For Pennsylvania Primary

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Voters are turning out at polling places across Pennsylvania, choosing the candidates they want to see on the general election ballot in November. Bucks County is one of the counties voting for a U.S. Congress seat, and the county has taken center stage in the last two presidential elections, a once majority Democratic base that now had just a slight margin over a very vocal Republican minority. Voters here live in the Council Rock School District, where many say the divide is hard to ignore. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 A steady stream of voters came out...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Broadband Authority Ready to Deploy Minimum of $100 Million in ‘Internet for All’ Funds

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County yesterday to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative and Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee Elected to Congress in Historic Victory over Dark Money

PITTSBURGH, PA. – Today, State Representative Summer Lee scored a historic victory by being elected as the first Black woman to Congress from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. While other progressive challengers have faltered in Congressional races nationwide, thirty-four-year-old Lee was able to win despite over $2 million in attack ads funded by AIPAC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

