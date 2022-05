The Center for Weight Loss and Wellness at Lifespan’s Miriam Hospital location is shutting its doors. The program, portions of which are associated with the Optifast product, is honoring contracts as they wind their way down, depending on pre-payment schedules. No new patients are being accepted. Approximately 1,000 patients are associated with the program, according to sources.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO