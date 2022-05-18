ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Have fun and save a life with MEDIC

By Tala Shatara
WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One donation can save up to three lives. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up for a summer full of events and donation oppurtinites. Starting Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27 MEDIC will...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

10About Town: A weekend jam-packed with festivals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Head over to Lenoir City for Nights on Broadway on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy vendors, food trucks, live music and shopping. Some downtown shops will be open late—with some specials. This event is open and free to the public.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

How to make the signature cocktail from the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of hosting the 1982 World’s Fair. The city’s most visible symbol, the Sunsphere, was built for the occasion and organizers marked the celebration with a special cocktail served exclusively inside the iconic landmark. In honor of the event’s theme, “Energy […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Crossville, TN
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
WATE

Small Town BBQ brings big flavors to Friendsville

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In a Tennessee town of just 1,000 people is where you will find some really good barbecue food. Initially getting their start as a barbecue competition team, James and Abigail DeLong opened up Small Town BBQ in Friendsville back in early 2021. Their momentum has not diminished as they continue to serve not only their regulars from the surrounding areas, but people from all over the country. Some items you will find on their menu include, but is not limited to, burgers, sandwiches, ribs, pulled pork, fried and hot chicken, smoked mac and cheese, and much more.
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
WATE

Smoky Mountain Scottish Fest is back

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and enjoy the rich history and culture with East Tennessee Scots. On Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival is gearing up to bring Scottish arts, music, food, and more at a new location. Over the years the...
TOWNSEND, TN
wvlt.tv

Expert shares the best way to get fire ants off you and your pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire ants are notorious for leaving a pretty nasty sting! It happens when the colony is trying to defend the mound after a disturbance. They bite you and then sting you with their venom when attacking, which leaves that burning sensation and swelling. Karen Vail, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#East Tennessee#Regional Blood Center#Parrot Head#Crossville Donor Center#Farragut Donor Centers
WATE

Fallen Rural Metro Firefighter continues to inspire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Humble, giving, compassionate, amazing. These are just some of the adjectives used to describe Richard Harms. The 33-year veteran of Rural Metro recently succumbed to pancreatic cancer, but not without leaving a lasting impression on his fellow firefighters for years to come. “He was just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fun facts about the 1982 World’s Fair in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scruffy Little City did it! This month is the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair and there are several fun facts you may not have known about the exhibition. The World’s Fair Park was created for the 1982 World’s Fair. Prior to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Think F.A.S.T when it comes to a stroke

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An acronym that can save a life. As a part of National Stroke Awareness Month, it is important to brush up on some important life-saving tools if and when we might be around someone suffering from a stroke. The American Heart and Stroke Association has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘Forged in Fire’ winner creates culinary knife sets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John Phillips forges knives for chefs around the world. He’s unveiling a new Primeaux line with a culinary set of knives for people who want a piece of his work. He works at the Phillips Forge Primeaux Studio near downtown Knoxville. His knives are made...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WATE

A world of wonder at Skyland Ranch

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You’ve never seen anything like the SkyLand Ranch which will combine all your favorite things about the Smoky Mountains into one exciting Sevierville attraction. Visitors will be able to enjoy rides, shops, treats, live entertainment and so much more at SkyLand Ranch. Coming this...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WTVC

Brainerd Baptist Food Pantry

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Becky Scearce talks about how the Brainerd Baptist Food Pantry operates out of the BX at Brainerd Baptist the third Wednesday every month. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBIR

KARM unveils a new food truck that could soon serve meals across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new food truck is expected to soon hit the streets of Knoxville — the Urban Table. Knox Area Rescue Ministries unveiled the truck on social media Monday, sharing the decorations along the outside. Officials said it was part of the organization's overall mission, rooted in Biblical scripture. The specific verse, Matthew 25:35, is painted along the outside of the food truck.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mcnewstn.com

Family concern reveals grim discovery in South Pittsburg

South Pittsburg, Tenn. – South Pittsburg Police Department (SPPD) was dispatched to a home on Old Jasper Road for a call for a well checkup for a resident after family members were unable to get an answer at the home’s door. The South Pittsburg Fire Department and Puckett EMS also joined the SPPD on the scene to provide any services should they be necessary.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy