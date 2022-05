Charles Townsend, a Democrat and mayor in Robeson County, didn’t raise money for his campaign for a seat in the N.C. House of Representatives. Townsend, who won the Democratic primary for District 47 on Tuesday, said he simply wanted to give voters a choice. He said the seat is almost guaranteed to go to Jarrod Lowery, a Republican who raised more than $48,000 and won endorsements from some powerful politicians on the road to his own primary win.

