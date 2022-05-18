Police investigating deadly crash in Paterson

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a man from Florida has been arrested in connection to the motor vehicle collision Tuesday in Paterson that left one dead and five injured. According to authorities, Harold Rasbin, 31, of Orlando, Florida, has been charged in connection to the collision. He’s...
A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Newark on Thursday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Police were on the scene at Mount Prospect Avenue where shell casings were located. Three blocks were cordoned off for the investigation.
A 42-year-old man was charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 50-year-old pedestrian last summer in Hudson County, authorities said. Thomas Adedeji, of Orange, was heading north on Bergenline Avenue near the 74th Street intersection in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck when he struck the Fairview resident while crossing the street in North Bergen around 2:15 a.m. on July 3, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
A paroled arsonist was waiting when firefighters in Lyndhurst responded to his call of an SUV engulfed in flames. It didn’t take long for investigators to charge him with setting it. Christopher Baulch, 43, has an extensive criminal history that includes prison time served for torching two occupied Lyndhurst...
Two people were shot in Trenton, developing reports say. The double-shooting occurred near 250 Tioga St. around 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s information request. Additional details were not released. This is a developing story. Check back...
Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said fled consecutive crashes on the George Washington Bridge and in Fort Lee. A 40-year-old motorist from East Stroudsburg, PA told police she was headed north on Lemoine Avenue near Bridge Plaza North when a speeding vehicle struck her Honda Pilot while trying to pass her around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who died after being shot in Newark on early Sunday morning as Diogo Pranto, 30, of Newark. Pranto was found shot at 4 a.m. on the 100 block of Murray Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara. Pranto was transferred to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m., according to a statement provided to NJ Advance Media.
Authorities released the identity of a woman who was killed last week inside a Maple Shade motel room. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher asked the public for assistance with the homicide investigation. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston, who...
A 27-year-old man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Carteret that led to the lockdown of a local school, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue, where police responding to the gunfire found two people shot, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.
A serious motor vehicle accident in Paterson sent multiple people to the hospital on Tuesday, officials said.
Route 9 has reopened following a crash involving school buses in Howell Township. The crash happened Wednesday morning near New Friendship Road. Police say that no children were on the buses at the time of the crash. Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital, police say. The extent...
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 5:05 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment...
A Portuguese immigrant was shot and killed after leaving a Newark bar over the weekend, according to authorities and RLS Media. Diogo Pranto, 30, was found on the 100 block of Murray Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 15 by Newark officers responding to shots fired, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.
There was a drive-by shooting with two victims in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 on Lincoln Avenue in Carteret, initial reports said. EMS crews were asked to rush to the shooting scene. A suspect fled on foot,...
A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
A tractor-trailer crash involving four other vehicles brought down a traffic signal on Route 10 in Morris County, developing reports say. The signal at Route 10 and Canfield Avenue in Randolph was taken down following a tractor-trailer collision with four other cars shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
UPDATE: A speeding SUV that killed one pedestrian and injured several others in the heart of Paterson’s downtown also struck a parked police car, authorities said.It was a horrifying scene that many likely wished they hadn’t witnessed: Amid the wreckage at the intersection of Main and Market street…
LINDEN — A passenger is accused of punching a taxi driver and pushing him onto Route 1 while trying to get away from a Home Depot with stolen items on Monday afternoon. The taxi was hired for a trip from Elizabeth to the store on Route 1 by Manuel Martinho, 51, of Flemington and an unidentified second man around 1 p.m., according to Linden police. The 78-year-old cab driver waited for Martinho to finish his shopping for a return trip.
