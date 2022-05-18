Police investigating deadly crash in Paterson

Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who died after being shot in Newark on early Sunday morning as Diogo Pranto, 30, of Newark. Pranto was found shot at 4 a.m. on the 100 block of Murray Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara. Pranto was transferred to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m., according to a statement provided to NJ Advance Media.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO