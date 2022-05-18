ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasha County, MN

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago; Worth The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Worth County in north central Iowa Northern Winnebago County in north central Iowa * Until noon CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bricelyn, or 20 miles northwest of Forest City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Mills, Emmons, Buffalo Center, Thompson, Rake, Scarville and Hogsback Wildlife Area. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 217 and 218. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Carlton; Cass; Chisago; Crow Wing; Isanti; Itasca; Kanabec; Lake; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; St. Louis; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON CARLTON CASS CHISAGO CROW WING ISANTI ITASCA KANABEC LAKE MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE ST. LOUIS TODD
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Polk, Price by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy