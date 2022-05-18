Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago; Worth The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Worth County in north central Iowa Northern Winnebago County in north central Iowa * Until noon CDT. * At 1108 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bricelyn, or 20 miles northwest of Forest City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Mills, Emmons, Buffalo Center, Thompson, Rake, Scarville and Hogsback Wildlife Area. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 217 and 218. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO