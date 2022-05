Historic Charleston Foundation is pleased to host an Advocacy Forum entitled, Plan Charleston: Charting the Course fo the Next Twenty Years. Moderated by Vince Graham, this forum is meant to start the conversation on what the new Peninsula Plan should look like. The last time a “vision” document like this was written was in 1999, that’s before the Ravenel Bridge was built, to span twenty years. So our last “downtown plan” expired in 2019 and thought about the area, right up to Huger street. Think about how much has changed over the last twenty years, and only the past few years since the previous plan expired?

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO