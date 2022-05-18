ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola community holds parade to fulfill dying man's last wish

By Lauren Johnson
KCCI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANOLA, Iowa — Tractors and trucks from all corners of Warren County came out to support Richie Veasman one last time. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was discharged from treatment to spend time with family and friends. And his community made sure to...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Salvation Army receives a really big gift from DART

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheSalvation Army is using a generous gift to give generously to those in need in central Iowa. On Wednesday, DART handed over the keys and signed over the title to a bus, so the charity can launch its new mobile social services program. The bus...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Warren County, IA
Government
County
Warren County, IA
Indianola, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Indianola, IA
Government
Warren County, IA
Society
kyoutv.com

Ottumwa school district names new director of curriculum and instruction

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The Ottumwa Community School District has named its new director of curriculum and instruction. The district said Maria Lantz will begin serving in the role starting on July 1, pending approval by the school board. “Lantz currently serves Des Moines Public Schools as an associate principal...
OTTUMWA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000

An Iowa nursing home that’s mired in bankruptcy and been hit with almost $40,000 in fines this year is now facing an additional $85,225 in fines for poor quality care. Last December, the QHC Facilities chain that operates the QHC Winterset-North nursing home, along with nine other skilled-nursing facilities or assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed […] The post Mired in bankruptcy and fines, Winterset care facility is fined another $85,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINTERSET, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Riverboat Foundation Names 2022 Spring Grant Recipients

Seventeen organizations were named recipients of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation’s 2022 spring grant cycle Wednesday night. The foundation board of directors approved the list of awardees during a meeting at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota. The largest amount given was $3 million to YMCA of Washington County for their indoor aquatic center project, followed by $100,044 to the City of Riverside for their Railroad Park project, $100,000 to the American Red Cross for an emergency response vehicle, $45,967 to the Englert Theatre for a new projector, and $45,378 to the Hills Fire Department for air packs. A total of $3,435,693 was awarded Wednesday, as the foundation nears a total investment of $58 million in grants to non-profit organizations and local governments around Washington County. The full list of recipients is below:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI recognized for outstanding journalism with prestigious awards

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI is honored to receive five Edward R. Murrow Awards in Region 5 (Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas) of the Radio Television and Digital News Association (RTDNA). The station was recognized for Continuing Coverage, Excellence in Video, Excellence in Writing, Feature Reporting and Hard News. The...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade
KCCI.com

COVID-19 numbers rise in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — More Iowans are testing positive for COVID-19. The latest numbers from the state COVID-19 dashboard show more than 4,500 positive tests in the last week. This is up almost 20% from the the week before, and almost 70% since the first of the month. "We...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal working to keep minority teachers in rural schools

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KTVO) — An Ottumwa elementary principal is working to help keep minority teachers in rural schools. KTVO-TV reports Jeff Hendred, a principal at Liberty Elementary, said he noticed that many minorities left the Ottumwa community and didn't come back, leading him to find out why. He says...
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

City of Nevada unveils new Pizza-Pie-Looza festival

NEVADA, Iowa — The city of Nevada has unveiled its newest festival that could become annual: Pizza-Pie-Looza. On Saturday, March 14, thousands of people took to the city's main street for the festival. There was music, games for kids, activities, and food from local vendors. Pizza-Pie-Looza is the expansion of the Runners United Nevada's RUN Country Fest & 5K. Saturday began with a 5k.
NEVADA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KCCI.com

Frostee's in Winterset to open following staffing shortage delay

WINTERSET, Iowa — Even the beloved neighborhood ice cream shop feels the squeeze of the labor market. Frostee's in Winterset plans to open Saturday at 11 a.m., much later in the spring than it typically does for the season. "We usually open the second week in April," said Allison...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
SULLY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines schools approve name change for elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — A student-led effort is being credited with renaming Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Des Moines. A few students from the school presented to the school board last month. They said President Andrew Jackson shouldn't be honored because of his record on race. Instead, the school...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines may mask back up, mayor says

Des Moines may reinstate a mask policy if cases continue to escalate, Mayor Frank Cownie warned during a council work session Tuesday.Driving the news: Iowa averaged around 505 new COVID cases per day in the last week, according to The New York Times tracker. That's more than double the average two weeks ago. Deaths in that time have increased by 16%, with a daily average of three, as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations are averaging 132 a day, up 55%.Zoom in: Polk County reported a seven-day average of 105 new cases on Tuesday, up by 159% from two weeks ago.Flashback: The latest...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy