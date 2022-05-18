Indianola community holds parade to fulfill dying man's last wish

Seventeen organizations were named recipients of the Washington County Riverboat Foundation’s 2022 spring grant cycle Wednesday night. The foundation board of directors approved the list of awardees during a meeting at Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota. The largest amount given was $3 million to YMCA of Washington County for their indoor aquatic center project, followed by $100,044 to the City of Riverside for their Railroad Park project, $100,000 to the American Red Cross for an emergency response vehicle, $45,967 to the Englert Theatre for a new projector, and $45,378 to the Hills Fire Department for air packs. A total of $3,435,693 was awarded Wednesday, as the foundation nears a total investment of $58 million in grants to non-profit organizations and local governments around Washington County. The full list of recipients is below:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO