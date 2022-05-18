ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Knicks land 11th Pick at 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcKtl_0fhgChzs00

The Knicks remained safely situated in the 11th overall after the ping-pong balls stopped bounding on Tuesday night.

The NBA's ping-pong balls at the annual lottery, held shortly before the Eastern Conference Finals' opener between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, bestowed the New York Knicks the 11th pick at next month's draft. The Knicks (37-45), the first team out of the Eastern Conference postseason proceedings after missing the Play-In Tournament by six games, had a two percent (11th best amongst Tuesday's participants) chance at landing the top choice, eventually won by the Orlando Magic.

The team was represented by Executive Vice President/Senior Basketball Advisor and basketball influencer William Wesley, better known as "World Wide Wes". Forced into their eighth lottery trip in the past nine seasons, returning after a one-year absence last year, the Knicks remain situated in their original lottery odds spot for the first time since 2018. This does, however, mean that the Knicks have still not moved up a draft lottery since the inaugural edition in 1985 when they won the Patrick Ewing sweepstakes amongst and evenly matched eight teams.

The Knicks draft lottery card is displayed (Photo: Getty)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i51zu_0fhgChzs00

Knicks President Leon Rose (Photo: ClutchPoints)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSSZR_0fhgChzs00

RJ Barrett (9) was the Knicks' lottery pick in 2019

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Notable NBA alumni that entered the league as the 11th pick include Reggie Miller (Indiana, 1987), Allan Houston (Detroit, 1993), and Klay Thompson (Golden State, 2011). The Knicks last held the pick in 1969, when they chose St. John's alum John Warren.

Though they enjoyed a one-year absence from the event last season, the Knicks have been all-too-frequent visitors to the lottery dais. Of the lottery batch obtained over the past nine years, only RJ Barrett (third overall, 2019) and Obi Toppin (eighth overall, 2020) remain with the team.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In addition to the 11th pick conferred on Tuesday, the Knicks are also the current owners of the 42nd overall selection in round two.

NBA MVP Voting: Jokic Wins, Doncic Finishes 5th (; 1:04)

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Laker unloads on Patrick Beverley over critical comments

One NBA player has had about enough of Patrick Beverley’s Haterade Tour. In this week’s episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danny Green went in on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard Beverley, who has recently been criticizing Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. In a series of fiery remarks on TV, Beverley called Paul a “cone” defensively and mocked Paul for getting cooked by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
State
Indiana State
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Patrick Beverley's Girlfriend, Mandana, Is Going Viral

Patrick Beverley was trending on social media all week for his comments on Chris Paul. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard had some fiery takes on the Phoenix Suns point guard following his Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “Man, ain’t nobody worried about Chris Paul when you play the...
NBA
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Allan Houston
Person
William Wesley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Nba Mvp#The Boston Celtics#The New York Knicks#Eastern Conference#The Orlando Magic#Clutchpoints
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Would Welcome This Blockbuster Trade: D'Angelo Russell And Patrick Beverley For Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And 2025 First Round Pick

There is no way to tell where Russell Westbrook will end up next season, there are signs that the Lakers might run it back and give it another shot with the point guard. However, the reigning sentiment since almost halfway through this regular season has been that he won't be on the roster anymore, and people in the NBA universe are often suggesting potential trades for the former MVP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names 1 Major American City He 'Hates'

If there's one thing Charles Barkley's going to do, it's speak his mind. And after the Mavericks win over Phoenix Sunday night, meaning they'd advance to meet the Warriors in San Francisco, Chuck let his feelings about the city be known. Going as far as calling it "hell." We’re going...
NBA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
158
Followers
50
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy