Eureka, KS

City Of Eureka CDBG Street Improvement Project Began Monday

eurekaherald.com
 2 days ago

Jason Hoskinson with BG Consultants provided an update on the pending...

www.eurekaherald.com

eurekaherald.com

Deadline To File For Election Is Wednesday, June 1 By Noon

Greenwood County voters will once again have the opportunity to cast their votes for various offices this August, during a primary election that is slated for Tuesday, August 2.Positions appearing on the ballot include: one candidate for the following: US Senator, US Representative Districts Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney ...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
eurekaherald.com

To Rodeo For Fort Scott Community College

The current Kansas High School Rodeo (KHSRA) leader in Saddle Bronc will soon be representing the Greyhounds of Fort Scott Community College (FSCC) as Eureka’s Brody Harrison signed a letter of intent last Friday, to compete for the Greyhounds next fall.Harrison finished in third last year in the KHSRA and ...
EUREKA, KS
KVOE

Weather permitting, K-99 to be resurfaced south of Emporia next week

Drivers using Kansas Highway 99 south of Emporia will need to take note of a resurfacing project beginning next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a chip seal project on K-99 from Emporia’s south city limits to the Greenwood County line. Engineer Dustin Hardin says there will be one-lane traffic through the work zone and a pilot car will be used. Delays of up 15 minutes are possible with the four-day project.
EMPORIA, KS
Eureka, KS
eurekaherald.com

David “Mick” Thornton

David “Mick” Thornton, 72, of Eureka, died on May 10, 2022. He was born December 8, 1949. Funeral services are pending.
EUREKA, KS
eurekaherald.com

Named EHS Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Two members of the Eureka High School Class of 2022 received special recognition during Senior Day festivities last Friday, when they were named as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the graduating class.Alyssa Gore was named as the 2022 Valedictorian and London Hilton was named as the 2022 Salutatorian.Gore is the ...
EUREKA, KS

