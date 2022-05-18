City Of Eureka CDBG Street Improvement Project Began Monday

During the monthly meeting of the Severy City Council on Monday, May 2, Severy’s code enforcement officer Ken Kierl stated that he would like the council to begin looking for a replacement for him as he hopes to step away from the position in the coming months. Kierl shared he ...
Greenwood County voters will once again have the opportunity to cast their votes for various offices this August, during a primary election that is slated for Tuesday, August 2.Positions appearing on the ballot include: one candidate for the following: US Senator, US Representative Districts Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney ...
The current Kansas High School Rodeo (KHSRA) leader in Saddle Bronc will soon be representing the Greyhounds of Fort Scott Community College (FSCC) as Eureka’s Brody Harrison signed a letter of intent last Friday, to compete for the Greyhounds next fall.Harrison finished in third last year in the KHSRA and ...
Drivers using Kansas Highway 99 south of Emporia will need to take note of a resurfacing project beginning next week. The Kansas Department of Transportation is planning a chip seal project on K-99 from Emporia’s south city limits to the Greenwood County line. Engineer Dustin Hardin says there will be one-lane traffic through the work zone and a pilot car will be used. Delays of up 15 minutes are possible with the four-day project.
Members of the Eureka Track and Field team are gearing up for Regional action, which will be held in Chanute on Friday of this week.Eureka’s Lady Tornadoes claimed first place at Madison and 2nd place at Humboldt, recently. The Lady Tornadoes also claimed the Tri-Valley League championship title last week.
Two members of the Eureka High School Class of 2022 received special recognition during Senior Day festivities last Friday, when they were named as the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the graduating class.Alyssa Gore was named as the 2022 Valedictorian and London Hilton was named as the 2022 Salutatorian.Gore is the ...
