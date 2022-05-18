EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies largely flat; S.Korean won firms
May 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT on Wednesday. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 129.160 129.39 +0.18 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3847 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 29.677 29.732 +0.19 Korean won 1269.800 1275 +0.41 Baht 34.585 34.52 -0.19 Peso 52.420 52.38 -0.08 Rupiah 14650.000 14645 -0.03 Rupee 77.565 77.565 0.00 Ringgit 4.390 4.388 -0.05 Yuan 6.752 6.7376 -0.21 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 129.160 115.08 -10.90 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3490 -2.68 Taiwan dlr 29.677 27.676 -6.74 Korean won 1269.800 1188.60 -6.39 Baht 34.585 33.39 -3.46 Peso 52.420 50.99 -2.73 Rupiah 14650.000 14250 -2.73 Rupee 77.565 74.33 -4.17 Ringgit 4.390 4.1640 -5.15 Yuan 6.752 6.3550 -5.88 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru)
Comments / 0