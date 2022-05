The internal combustion engine is on thin ICE as more and more countries set ultimatums for its eventual banishment, and while certain companies continue to fight for the right to manufacture ICE power plants, others are backing the call to end the career of these glorious, but dirty contraptions. One company that is calling for an end to the ICE powertrain is Ford. The Dearborn manufacturer is responsible for building the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, and its ICE-powered trucks have dominated US sales for decades, but it is now backing a call to end ICE sales from 2035.

