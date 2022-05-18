ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump-backed Mastriano wins GOP Pennsylvania governor nod

By Associated Press
politicsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor on Tuesday, beating eight other candidates and a party establishment that had tried to head off his nomination over...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Philadelphia

Democrats Losing Edge in Pennsylvania

When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gop Voters#Gop#Republican#U S Army
POLITICO

Florida Democrats' steep climb in governor's race

Hello and welcome to Monday. King Of The Mountain — Well, let’s look at this split screen going on in the Florida’s governor’s race. On one side, Gov. Ron DeSantis is aiming to end the state’s swing state reputation with a solid victory in the fall — including a win with a bigger margin than former President Donald Trump had in 2020 when he carried the state — reports NBC News’ Marc Caputo this morning.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Idaho governor faces Trump-backed candidate in GOP primary

Republican Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a primary challenge on Tuesday from his lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, a Donald Trump-backed candidate who twice attempted a power grab last year when Little was out of state on business.The intraparty contest between Little and McGeachin is an extreme example of the choice GOP voters face nationwide as Idaho’s ascendant far-right tries to take the state’s highest post and expand legislative gains.Little was attending a Republican Governors Association meeting in Tennessee last May when McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates. Little quickly rescinded the order and decried her actions...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy