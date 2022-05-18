ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Medical response teams at PGA Championship aided by 120 volunteer doctors and nurses

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

SOUTHERN HILLS TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday marked the second day of practice rounds at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. It was also marked by a noticeable uptick in the number of spectators who turned out who watch some of their favorite golfers close-up.

While temperatures on Tuesday were delightful, Tulsa is in for a warm up over the next several days.

FOX23 News spent time at the course on Tuesday learning more about the efforts underway to keep spectators safe while enjoying watching some of the best golfers in the world.

Golf fans had a chance to see 28-year old golfer Jordan Speith up close on the practice green Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1na5hC_0fhgBama00
28-year old golfer Jordan Speith

“He looks really good,” said golf fan Danny Thompson, “They all look really good, it’s humbling see these players hit great shots.”

Thompson plans to return to Southern Hills for the championship rounds on Friday, and he says he’ll be ready for the heat as temperatures climb into the 90′s.

“I’m going to be drinking Gatorade and water,” he noted. He’s in good company, Cheryl MacDonald and Sandy Kimmerle of Arizona are prepared for whatever mother nature decides to throw their way.

“Sunscreen, water, hat, definitely the way to go,” Kimmerle remarked.

That’s timely advice, according to Conrad Collison, EMS Supervisor and paramedic with the Tulsa Fire Department .

“We’ve had some trips and falls,” Collison said, “heat is an issue, dehydrations calls.”

In addition to the two first aid stations on the golf course, Collison says Tulsa Fire has six crews all in golf carts, out on the golf course.

They helped attend to a woman who had passed out, who was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

There are three EMSA units strategically placed at Southern Hills this week.

The medical response is also getting a helping hand from 120 doctors and nurses who are volunteering their time during the championship, including Dr. Kevin Dukes who is helping coordinate the effort.

“There’s a lot of people out here, up to thirty or forty thousand people and so we have to have a good plan on how we’re going to handle any injuries we may have,” he remarked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Barnsdall graduates surprise their teacher at Tulsa hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Dawning their caps and gowns, several Barnsdall High School students made the 45 minute trip to Tulsa to make sure their teacher still go to be a part of their big moment. Kent Carver is an English teacher at Barnsdall High School. He recently had open...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tiger trouble: Woods winces way through opening 74 at PGA

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — By the time Tiger Woods walked toward the fifth tee box Thursday, the hot start to his return to the PGA Championship had turned cold, and what was quickly becoming a steamy day at Southern Hills had also become an agonizing grind. Two...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Sports
KRMG

Wreck causes power outage in midtown and north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thompson
KRMG

Muscogee Nation casino reopens Muskogee location after flood damage

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials are reopening its Muskogee location Friday, May 20. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino, located at 3420 W. Peak Blvd. in Muskogee, Okla., closed two weeks ago due to heavy rain that flooded much of the area. The Creek Nation Muscogee Casino...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Family mourns mother of three killed during a motorcycle crash on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Catoosa woman who died in a motorcycle crash on I-44 say they’re trying to help her fiancé and three children through the trauma. Shelbi Knapp’s fiancé and 10-year-old son were also in the crash Sunday night. They survived but are now recovering from the physical and emotional injuries.
CATOOSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Golf Course#Fox23 News#Sunscreen#Ems Supervisor#The Tulsa Fire Department
KRMG

How much?! PGA beer prices surprise fans and pro golfer

TULSA, Okla. — While some of the biggest names in golf tee off at Southern Hills, some fans in Tulsa stuck on the topic of concession prices. Beer ranges from $18 to $19, wine sits at $13 and if you need to hydrate in between all that, water is still $6 a bottle.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Shots fired at TPD officer during chase, suspects in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after a chase with Tulsa police turned into a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to a home near S. Yale and E. 76th Street around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing two men looking into the windows of a home. Officers caught up with the men near S. Quebec Place, a few streets over.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate body found in church parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a body found in a church parking lot in east Tulsa Friday morning. Homicide detectives were called to Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, where a body was found underneath a car. Police said around 5:30 a.m.,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest a man for carrying a gun on school property

TULSA, Okla. — Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Police Department (TPD) patrol officers responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon near 15th and S. Memorial. The caller was the dispatcher for Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). The caller reported to police that a man with a pistol approached...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KRMG

Tip from Kansas City police leads body found inside Coffeyville home

COFFEYVILLE, KS. — Multiple agencies are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a home in Coffeyville, Kansas. Officers with the Coffeyville Police Department checked out the home Monday morning on W. 7th Street after receiving a tip from police in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City police received a tip that a dead body could be found inside the home.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KRMG

Man shot three times at Okmulgee apartment complex

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was shot three times Sunday morning. Okmulgee Chief of Police Joe Prentice said a man was shot around 4 a.m. at Ridgecreek Apartments near East 4th and North Miami Avenue in Okmulgee. A dispute at a graduation party spilled into the...
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy