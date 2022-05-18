G-E-T Softball wins May 17 Play of the Week

Piedmont, AL – Piedmont eliminated from Class 3A after two games, Prattville Christiaan stuns Bulldogs with three in top of the seventh. The Piedmont softball came close to staving off elimination in the Class 3A state softball tournament Tuesday, but Prattville Christian scored three in the top of the seventh to send the Lady Bulldogs home 5-3.
WISE — Ridgeview scored eight runs over the final two innings to pull out an 11-6 win over Gate City in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District tournament softball semifinals at Bill Dotson Sr. Field. Caiti Hill was 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice in addition to going...
