ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

G-E-T Softball wins May 17 Play of the Week

news8000.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG-E-T Softball earned 69 percent of the viewer vote Tuesday to win the...

www.news8000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Serious Softball

Piedmont, AL – Piedmont eliminated from Class 3A after two games, Prattville Christiaan stuns Bulldogs with three in top of the seventh. The Piedmont softball came close to staving off elimination in the Class 3A state softball tournament Tuesday, but Prattville Christian scored three in the top of the seventh to send the Lady Bulldogs home 5-3.
PIEDMONT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy