G-E-T Softball wins May 17 Play of the Week

Piedmont, AL – Piedmont eliminated from Class 3A after two games, Prattville Christiaan stuns Bulldogs with three in top of the seventh. The Piedmont softball came close to staving off elimination in the Class 3A state softball tournament Tuesday, but Prattville Christian scored three in the top of the seventh to send the Lady Bulldogs home 5-3.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO