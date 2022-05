Hidalgo County officials may now have the evidence they need to prove their contention the population of the Valley was vastly undercounted during the 2020 Census. The U.S. Census Bureau acknowledged Thursday that it probably undercounted the entire state’s population. The bureau’s analysis indicates it left about two percent of the population out of its count. That would be more than a half-million Texans.

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO