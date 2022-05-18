ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A celebrity version of Married At First Sight is in the works - and you'll never guess which Aussie stars have been approached to appear on the show

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Channel Nine is rumoured to be developing a Married At First Sight spin-off series starring celebrity participants.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Suzan Mutesi, an actress and model with a million Instagram followers, was invited to appear on the series, but politely declined.

The Ugandan-Australian socialite, 35, said that after seeing her 'sweet' friend Olivia Frazer portrayed 'as a crazy person' on the show, she decided to 'stay well away'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xPIn_0fhgAw3x00
Coming soon! Channel Nine is rumoured to be developing a Married At First Sight spin-off series starring famous participants. Ugandan-Australian socialite Suzan Mutesi (pictured) let slip she'd been invited to appear on a celebrity edition of MAFS, but politely declined

'I would rather do a show like The Bachelorette. I would love to know if there's some Australian men interested in some black chocolate,' she laughed.

Meanwhile, a high-profile fashion stylist with over 100,000 Instagram followers - who asked not to be named - has also been invited to appear on the series.

He is yet to give producers a response, but is said to be leaning towards saying yes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqeX0_0fhgAw3x00
Thanks, but no thanks! Suzan told Daily Mail Australia that after seeing her 'sweet' friend Olivia Frazer (left) portrayed 'as a crazy person' on the show, she decided to 'stay well away' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJRcS_0fhgAw3x00
Novelty: A production source said Nine is considering two new formats for MAFS' upcoming tenth season: a celebrity 'mini season' and a 'heroes vs villains' reunion. (Pictured: Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, who are one of the franchise's few successful partnerships)

A production source said Channel Nine is considering two new formats for MAFS' upcoming tenth season: a celebrity 'mini season' and a 'heroes vs villains' reunion.

'They want to bring back all the success stories for one episode, and then bring back all the troublemakers for another,' the insider said.

'It's that or Celebrity MAFS.'

It comes after Nine entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins revealed he was also offered 'a lot of zeros' to star in a celebrity version of MAFS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lox9Q_0fhgAw3x00
The offer: It comes after Nine entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins (pictured) revealed he was also offered 'a lot of zeros' to star in a celebrity version of MAFS

'[Former Nine CEO] David Gyngell once said to me, I'll give you - I won't mention the amount of money but a lot of zeros - if you do Celebrity Married at First Sight,' Wilkins said on Fitzy & Wippa last week.

Gyngell left Nine in 2015, so the conversation may have been a while ago, but in 2020 leaked texts implied producers were still keen to try out a celebrity season.

While Richard didn't rule out MAFS, he did tell hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli he had no desire to appear on SAS, Survivor or Love Island.

The likes of Richard Reid, Yvie Jones, Ash Williams, Harry T and Paulini Curuenavuli have all been linked to a celebrity edition of MAFS in the past.

Channel Nine declined to comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCp5u_0fhgAw3x00
Romance: Richard is in a relationship with former air hostess Nicola Dale. (Pictured in March)

