ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Davies delivers 9 goals in Wayne Hills over Wayne Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kaitlyn Davies scored nine times while Kate Lopresti added five goals and two assists as Wayne Hills won at home, 17-7, over cross-town rival Wayne...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Track and field: Ledgister scores huge PR on Day 1 of Hudson County Championships

Day 1 of the Hudson County Championships in Secaucus were action packed to say the least and featured one of the best performances in the state this season. In the 100-meter dash, Fitzroy Ledgister of St. Peter’s Prep, who is committed to play wide receiver at Rutgers, took home the gold while setting a state-best time this season with a 10.55, knocking off the previous best of 10.59 set by Spencer Anderson of Morristown-Beard at the Morris County Championships earlier this week.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: 2022 NJAIAA state doubles tournament seeds

The top 14 seeds for the NJSIAA boys tennis state doubles tournament were released on Wednesday following the discussion at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville. The bracket will be posted soon. Sixty-four doubles pairs in all will be in the field, which becomes official on June 10. The tournament will...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: No. 2 East Brunswick sweeps, crowned Greater Middlesex Conf. champs (PHOTOS)

East Brunswick, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title on Thursday at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Bears swept all five flights and tallied 50 points. After the win, the team took to a nearby playground and celebrated like kids. J.P. Stevens, which had four finalists, took second with 34 points while South Brunswick finished in third with 30 points.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Lee
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Middletown South surges past Old Bridge for 1st state tournament win

Middletown South’s historic season is moving on. Thanks to an offensive surge late in the first half, Middletown South, the No. 5-seed in the South Jersey, Group 4 state tournament, defeated No. 12-seed Old Bridge for an 11-5 win in the opening round on Thursday, marking the first-ever state tournament win for the Eagles since the program’s inception in 2014.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
High School Sports
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy