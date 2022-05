Legendary tennis star John McEnroe will undoubtedly go up against his toughest opponent this week – himself. Michelob ULTRA invited the four-time U.S. Open champion to "celebrate his joy" and to look back at his career accomplishments. McEnroe will go head-to-head against five different versions of himself – in 1979 when he won his first Grand Slam title, becoming the world’s No. 1 tennis star in 1981, excelling as a tennis player in 1982, arguably his best year ever in 1984 and his final year on the ATP in 1992.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO