I spy with my little eye, SEA TURTLES! Rare loggerhead sea turtles have been digging nests and laying eggs along beaches in South Carolina and Georgia. ABC News 4 reports that officials in both states have been finding dozens of nests since early May. Loggerhead sea turtles can grow up to 375 pounds and are protected under federal law as a threatened species. Every spring and summer, female turtles crawl from the Atlantic ocean floor to lay their eggs. You can find their nests along the beaches from North Carolina down to Florida. Wildlife officials are always looking for new nests filled with pin pong ball sized eggs.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO