Phoenix, AZ

3-year-old girl taken to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from pool in Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix, authorities said. The...

ktar.com

AZFamily

Teen girl, woman dead after car crashes into block wall in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen girl and a woman are dead after their car crashed into a block wall on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The crash happened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m. Officers say 16-year-old Victoria Cruz was driving with 36-year-old Reyna...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bicycle rider dies after getting hit by car on Phoenix street

PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

150+ Firefighters Battle 4th Alarm Pallet Yard Fire | Phoenix

05.17.2022 | 10:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a fire near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10:30 PM Tuesday night. Upon arrival crews found a large working fire inside a pallet yard which was quickly extending to nearby structures and equipment. Fire crews balanced the assignment to a working 1st alarm fire and began working to secure a water supply. Additional fire crews from the cities of Phoenix, Glendale, and the Town of Tolleson were dispatched to the scene as the incident quickly grew to a 4th alarm assignment. Crews on the ground deployed multiple hose lines battling the fire from a defensive posture while ladder crews battled the flames from an elevated position. A massive column of black smoke and an ominous orange glow could be seen from miles around the valley. Firefighters battled the inferno throughout the night and into the early morning hours before achieving fire control. Firefighters remain on scene this morning as they work to extinguish hot spots. Fire investigators are currently on scene working to determine what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time, it is unknown if anyone has been displaced as a result of the blaze. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apartment building severely damaged after fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Man and young girl shot at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man and a young girl were found lying in a Phoenix strip mall parking lot after a shooting early Wednesday morning. It all happened just after midnight near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Video from the scene showed...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Police seeking person of interest in Phoenix shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting in Phoenix last month that left a man dead. Officers were called to an area 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on April 26 at about 9 p.m. and found 57-year-old Kent Ellsworth with obvious signs of trauma, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed, multiple injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

One killed in three-car crash near 64th Street and Cactus Road

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead. According to police, a Lexus...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

12-year-old Tolleson boy missing after not coming home from school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The search is on for a Tolleson boy who was reported missing on Wednesday after he didn’t come home from school. Mathew Dubose was last seen wearing a light blue polo and tan shorts with a black and blue backpack. He also has a black and red bicycle. The last known image of the 12-year-old was on a soda machine on Thursday at 5:40 a.m. at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. A day earlier, the same day he was reported missing, he was seen playing basketball with a kid Dubose doesn’t know in a doorbell video.
TOLLESON, AZ

Comments / 0

