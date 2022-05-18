ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson ‘Not Sure’ About Great Replacement Theory After Pushing It 400 Times

By Nick Visser
HuffPost
 2 days ago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tried to distance himself Tuesday from the white supremacist “great replacement” theory he’s peddled on his prime time show for years, before launching into a long rant about Democratic plots to encourage immigration to win elections, a key tenet of the conspiracy idea.

Carlson opened his program Tuesday denouncing the 18-year-old suspect accused of killing 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York last week. The man, Payton Gendron, is accused of targeting the store , which sits in a predominantly Black neighborhood, after posting a 180-page screed online featuring racist, white supremacist tropes. The document references extreme versions of what’s known as “replacement theory,” which baselessly claims powerful Democrats and others are plotting to replace white Americans with people of color through immigration policies.

Carlson has spent years pushing the idea , and a New York Times investigation found he has promoted it in more than 400 episodes of his program since he joined Fox News’ prime time lineup in 2016.

But Carlson said Tuesday he’s still unsure what the conspiracy theory is.

“You’ve heard a lot about the great replacement theory recently, it’s everywhere … we’re still not sure exactly what it is,” the host said Tuesday. He quickly pivoted to accuse Democrats of touting immigration as a means to secure electoral victories. “Here’s what we do know for a fact: There’s a strong political component to the Democrats’ immigration theory. We know this because they have said so ... They say, out loud, ‘we are doing this because it helps us win elections.’”

“The Democratic Party has decided that rather than convince you, people who are born here, that their policies are helping you and making the country better and stronger, they will change the electorate,” Carlson went on, adding Democrats were “importing” people that would vote for them.

The comments build on the host’s claim Monday that Democrats — namely President Joe Biden — are using the Buffalo massacre to strip Americans of their First Amendment right to free speech.

Democrats have directly pointed at Carlson in recent days for his role in promoting the great replacement idea. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called on Fox News leadership to stop amplifying the racist idea, saying doing so was “reckless.”

“In a craven quest for viewers and ratings, organizations like Fox News have spent years perfecting the craft of stoking cultural grievance and political resentment that eerily mirrors the messages found in replacement theory,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Monday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 370

Diego Pollard
2d ago

these people need to be held accountable for the narratives they push for ratings. they know they have cult like following and their lies have consequences

Reply(33)
132
JUST SAYING !!!
2d ago

A coward who crying over the United States Government, the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES; this little person who misled America Citizens, and undermining our American Values; and yet, again in the United States of America; they have RIGHTS; HOWEVER THEIR rights; misleading lies, help people to fight against their government, politicians who are or should be held accountable, for their lack of credibility and their OATH TO THE CONSTITUTION!! But, on National television news; it’s not news; Fox propaganda, misleading, and lies !!

Reply(42)
67
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson is one of the few Human Beings that leaves a trail ofMucus wherever he sits.

Reply(20)
133
Related
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chuck Schumer
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic#Americans#New York Times#Fox News
MSNBC

This poll shows Tucker Carlson is on the losing side of the immigration debate

Once again, a news story about Americans’ attitudes toward immigrants buries the lede, and as a result, it oversimplifies and grossly misrepresents the conversation about where this country really stands on the topic. In this case, the story is from The Associated Press and is based on a poll of 4,173 Americans conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. According to the first sentence of that story, “about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

Click here to read the full article. The House Freedom Caucus — the far-right group of conspiracy theorists with members like Reps. Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn — have long been warring with the rest of the Republican Party, which they feel isn’t sufficiently dedicated to former President Trump and his vision for a MAGA-fied America. The caucus has apparently been warring with itself, too, according to a new report from Politico. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert reportedly almost came to blows over Greene’s appearance at a white nationalist event in February, to the point that someone had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

