PSJ athlete helps para-athletes win World Cup

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The USA won the first World Cup for the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football Tuesday afternoon.

One of its best players, Jesslyn Kuhnel is from Port St. Joe.

She was selected as one of the 10 members of the team. On Tuesday she scored two goals in America’s 4-2 victory over Australia

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.