ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Electricity Off in Parts of Coleman County

colemantoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Coleman County Electric Coop, as of 9:15 pm...

www.colemantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Talpa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Coleman County, TX
Government
County
Coleman County, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Mesquite Heat fire creeps towards 10,000 acres burning in Taylor County, estimated 27 homes destroyed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres in Taylor and destroyed 50-60 homes as of noon Thursday. Update Mayor Anthony Williams corrected an earlier statement around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, stating 50-60 homes were destroyed. He corrected the statement to be 27 homes destroyed. Facebook post here. In an […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Explainer: What to do during fire evacuations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple evacuation orders are in effect due to the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County as extreme fire weather conditions remain, leaving many wondering what to do when they’re ordered to leave home. The Texas A&M Forest Service wants to remind the public of the best evacuation practices, as the expect […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County launches rental assistance program

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify. The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to take part in the program […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#Aep#Gouldbusk
ktxs.com

Residents forced to evacuate due to Mesquite Heat Fire

UPDATE: The fire is now 5000 acres at 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Click here for KTXS updates as the wildfire develops. Approximately 1500 acres of fire burned just outside of Abilene on Tuesday. Glenn Braune's family has lived on this land for more than 100...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Appraisal District Slammed Due to Skyrocketing Home Values

SAN ANGELO, TX — A visit to the Tom Green County Appraisal District office at 2302 Pulliam St. on Friday revealed a different feel that in prior years once inside. A constable was stationed as a security guard next to the counter in case there was a disturbance. The doors leading back to where the appraisal district staff that are normally open were closed. Notices of appraised values of area real estate started appearing in residents’ mailboxes and popping up on the appraisal district website’s property listings this month. Many owners of middle class homes are seeing appraised values…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
brady-today.com

Animal Control Issues Draw Large Crowd to Tuesday's Council Meeting

The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
BRADY, TX
colemantoday.com

City Council Receives Resignation of Place 3 Councilman Bobby McGee

At the beginning of the Coleman City Council meeting Thursday evening, Mayor Tommy Sloan read a letter of resignation from Bobby McGee, Place 3 East Ward City Councilman. The letter is as follows:. "Mayor, Council, City Manager,. This letter is to notify you of my resignation from the Coleman City...
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene hit by EF-2 tornado 3 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three years ago, an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene. On May 18, 2019, the tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy