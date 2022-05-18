Electricity Off in Parts of Coleman County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Temperature and wind speed could play a very important role as firefighters battle the Mesquite Heat Fire, which burns in Taylor County for a third day after already destroying at least 5 thousand acres. KTAB and KRBC are at the command post at Hwy 277 and FM 1235, where firefighters […]
This is a continuation of coverage of the Coleman City Council meeting held on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Item 8 - Hear status report from the City Manager regarding City Projects:. "It's been a couple of meetings that we started with the downtown zoning district project. I want to take...
TEXAS, USA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced ongoing coordinated response to wildfires burning across West and Central Texas. As of Thursday, multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state, including the Mesquite Heat fire in Taylor County, which has caused local officials to initiate evacuation orders for residents. "A...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite Heat Fire as it burns for a second day. Update as of 5:10 p.m. from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Officers are closing Highway 277 at FM 89. All are advised to locate different […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres in Taylor and destroyed 50-60 homes as of noon Thursday. Update Mayor Anthony Williams corrected an earlier statement around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, stating 50-60 homes were destroyed. He corrected the statement to be 27 homes destroyed. Facebook post here. In an […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelos Water Utilities Department will be temporarily changing how it disinfects the water supply from June 1-30. What is currently used to disinfect the water is Chloramine, which is a mixture of ammonia and chlorine. In June the Water Utilities Department will be using only chlorine otherwise […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple evacuation orders are in effect due to the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County as extreme fire weather conditions remain, leaving many wondering what to do when they’re ordered to leave home. The Texas A&M Forest Service wants to remind the public of the best evacuation practices, as the expect […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County has launched a new rental relief program for residents who qualify. The program, which will be temporary, is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act enacted by President Joe Biden to offset the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone who wishes to take part in the program […]
VIEW, Texas — It’s day three of the Mesquite Heat fire that has been burning non-stop and continues in Taylor County. View Volunteer Fire Department in Precinct One is being used as a staging area for arriving resources, equipment and personnel looking to help firefighters with anything they need.
(The Center Square) – Wildfire potential continues Wednesday for portions of the Panhandle and West Texas as firefighters work to contain several large wildfires that have been ongoing since Monday, prompting evacuations and road closures, and injuring firefighters. There are 123 personnel from other states currently in Texas supporting...
UPDATE: The fire is now 5000 acres at 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Click here for KTXS updates as the wildfire develops. Approximately 1500 acres of fire burned just outside of Abilene on Tuesday. Glenn Braune's family has lived on this land for more than 100...
SAN ANGELO, TX — A visit to the Tom Green County Appraisal District office at 2302 Pulliam St. on Friday revealed a different feel that in prior years once inside. A constable was stationed as a security guard next to the counter in case there was a disturbance. The doors leading back to where the appraisal district staff that are normally open were closed.
Notices of appraised values of area real estate started appearing in residents’ mailboxes and popping up on the appraisal district website’s property listings this month. Many owners of middle class homes are seeing appraised values…
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just days ago, Buffalo Mountain Ranch south of Abilene had breathtaking views and beautiful wildlife, but now it has been hit hard by the Mesquite Heat Fire. Heading south of Abilene on Highway 277, you approach Buffalo Mountain Ranch through winding turns of full, green mesquite and cedar trees. Their tall […]
The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Texas’ Mesquite Heat Fire has grown to about 5,000 acres since the blaze began Tuesday in Taylor County, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported early Thursday. The wildfire, which has destroyed at least 10 homes and prompted evacuations, is just 5% contained, according to the Abilene Reporter-News.
At the beginning of the Coleman City Council meeting Thursday evening, Mayor Tommy Sloan read a letter of resignation from Bobby McGee, Place 3 East Ward City Councilman. The letter is as follows:. "Mayor, Council, City Manager,. This letter is to notify you of my resignation from the Coleman City...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Plumes of smoke could be seen outside the KTAB/KRBC studios as Taylor County emergency personnel work on multiple fires across the Big Country Tuesday evening. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Facebook page, first responders are working on two structure fires off FM 126, north of I-20. Meanwhile, more […]
Fourteen grassfires broke out along Texas 71 toward Llano, including near RM 2233 and county roads 306, 307 (Slab Road), and 309. Several area fire departments responded to the Llano County fires, which started Tuesday, May 17, and continue to burn Wednesday, May 18. Crews fighting the fires are in...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three years ago, an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene. On May 18, 2019, the tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas - A firefighter in Texas received burns while working to extinguish one of several fires burning in the Lone Star state, and officials warn there is the potential for more fires to break out in the region through the end of the week. The Texas A&M Forest...
Comments / 0