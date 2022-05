DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.

